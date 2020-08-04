Morgan Stanley Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target to $32.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,088,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

