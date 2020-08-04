Morgan Stanley Trims Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price to $87.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.07.

RARE stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,667,359 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

