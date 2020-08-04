MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($144.94) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.25 ($141.85).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR opened at €116.55 ($130.96) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($73.31) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($164.38). The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.87.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.