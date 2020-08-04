Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+56.6% vs. -35.9%) and looks well positioned for future price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and shareholder friendly capital allocations are other positives in the Murphy USA story while the successful rollout of the Murphy Drive Rewards program led to a surge in new customers. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

MUSA stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

