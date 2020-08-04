Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 140,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

