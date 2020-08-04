NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of NIC worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NIC by 95.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 33.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. NIC’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

