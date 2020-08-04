Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 43.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

