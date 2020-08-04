Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 1,148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth $69,708,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,367,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,419,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,296,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 181.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,594 shares of company stock worth $283,461. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMGI shares. ValuEngine cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

