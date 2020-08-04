Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

