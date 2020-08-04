Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 237,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 134,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 4,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

