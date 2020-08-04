Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,664 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,361,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 735,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. TheStreet lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.