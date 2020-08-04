Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,945 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 64,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

OFC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

