Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

