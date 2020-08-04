Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,623,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 478.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 363,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.