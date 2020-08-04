Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

