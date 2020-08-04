Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $234,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,117,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 1,074,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,689,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,354,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.