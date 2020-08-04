Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 10,836 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Invesco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Invesco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

