NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,811,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $979,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,642.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

