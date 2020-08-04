Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.61.

ODFL stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

