Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of OC stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

