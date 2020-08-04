Page Arthur B Sells 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,333.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

