Piper Sandler Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $157.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.96.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

