Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,490 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 318,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

