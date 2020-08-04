Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.