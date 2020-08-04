Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,851 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Exponent worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Exponent by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent stock opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $84.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

