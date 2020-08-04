Raymond James & Associates Has $11.79 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,406,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $404,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,490.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 99.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

