Raymond James & Associates Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Icon worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Icon by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Icon by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of ICLR opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

