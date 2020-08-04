Raymond James & Associates Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVK. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 68.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVK stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

