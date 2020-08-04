Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Thor Industries worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Thor Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Thor Industries by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thor Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

