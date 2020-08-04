Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Robert W. Baird lowered Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

