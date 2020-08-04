Raymond James & Associates Purchases 865,232 Shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,150.00.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

