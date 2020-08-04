Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

NEAR opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66.

