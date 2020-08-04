Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,397 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,018,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,914,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 270,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $133.00 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.37. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $175.57.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

