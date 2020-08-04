Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,712 Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares during the period.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

