Raymond James & Associates Sells 37,954 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

CUBE opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

