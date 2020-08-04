Raymond James & Associates Sells 61,130 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 761.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

NYSE URI opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.