Raymond James & Associates Sells 942 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after buying an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $45,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 874,398 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.