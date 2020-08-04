Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSE RFP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.81.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 215.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 31.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

