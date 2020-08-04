Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure and focus on digital transformation might aid. In the quarter ended June 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 33.3%, while sales exceeded the same by 7.7%. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed its net income. Investing in acquisitions, innovation and productivity; buying back shares; making increments in dividends; and keeping net debt leverage ratio within 2-3 remain priorities. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for the September-end quarter. However, the company’s shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Get Rexnord alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Rexnord stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.