Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 303,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $836,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

