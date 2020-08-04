Royal Bank of Canada Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $320.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $271.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Nomura upped their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Facebook by 7.4% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

