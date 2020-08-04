Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 713,295 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

