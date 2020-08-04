Selway Asset Management Acquires 1,380 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after buying an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,642.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

