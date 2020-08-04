ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,884 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

