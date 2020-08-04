SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 48.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $2,216,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

