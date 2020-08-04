Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expands By 11.2%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,740 shares of company stock valued at $22,024,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

