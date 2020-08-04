Short Interest in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Drops By 7.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 30,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,984 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

