Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($42.25) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.44 ($47.69).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.02 ($44.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion and a PE ratio of 28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.71. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a one year high of €47.27 ($53.11).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

