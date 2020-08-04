Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.