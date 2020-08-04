SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,245,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,553,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,890,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

